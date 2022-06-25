StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Shares of VTVT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.41.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.
