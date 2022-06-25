StockNews.com Begins Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of VTVT opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.74. vTv Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of -1.41.

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 14,537 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 177,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samsara BioCapital LLC acquired a new position in vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. 7.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for diabetes. The company is developing TTP399, an orally administered, small molecule, and liver-selective glucokinase activator for the treatment of type 1 diabetes; and HPP737, an orally administered non-CNS penetrant phosphodiesterase type 4 (PDE4) inhibitor that addresses inflammatory diseases and psoriasis.

