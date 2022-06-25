StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

XIN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

