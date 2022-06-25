StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NYSE:XIN opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate during the first quarter worth $26,000. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

