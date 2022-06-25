StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.54. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $1.48.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 585.90% and a negative return on equity of 100.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy, opioid overdose, respiratory, and inflammatory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise SYMJEPI epinephrine pre-filled syringe injectable products for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products for the treatment of asthma; and naloxone injection for the treatment of opioid overdose.
