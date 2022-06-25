StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of QUMU opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. Qumu has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $14.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Qumu alerts:

Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Qumu had a negative return on equity of 118.73% and a negative net margin of 71.54%. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Qumu will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rose Bentley bought 36,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $37,378.92. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 66,646 shares of company stock worth $70,579. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qumu by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 297,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Qumu by 341.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 221,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 171,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

Qumu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and measure live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers perpetual software licenses, cloud-hosted software as a service, or term software license basis; and sells third-party hardware appliances, as well as provides maintenance and support, and professional and training services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.