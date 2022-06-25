StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $0.70 price objective for the company.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

TRX opened at $0.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.48 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 0.74. Tanzanian Gold has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.33.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.33 million during the quarter.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation and changed its name to Tanzanian Gold Corporation in April 2019.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.