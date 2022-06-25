StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSBK opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.05 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.02. The company has a market capitalization of $206.99 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.16.

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Timberland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

In related news, Director Jon C. Parker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $25,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,952 shares in the company, valued at $988,601.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Timberland Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 279,393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,739,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 26.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 408,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 84,471 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 21.4% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 136,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,297 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timberland Bancorp by 9.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,846 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

About Timberland Bancorp

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

