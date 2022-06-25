Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,399 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,856 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $285,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000.

XLG opened at $297.87 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.57 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $306.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $333.59.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

