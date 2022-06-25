Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Zoetis comprises about 1.1% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Zoetis during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.75.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total transaction of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $174.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.21. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.18 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.82%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

