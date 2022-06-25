Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,668 shares during the period. Starwood Property Trust comprises 2.5% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Starwood Property Trust worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grassi Investment Management grew its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 49,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 25,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 37,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,707,000. 46.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 33,750 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $818,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.47. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

