Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Has $836,000 Stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anthem by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anthem alerts:

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,738 shares of company stock worth $3,764,851. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $469.87 on Friday. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $355.43 and a one year high of $533.68. The company has a market cap of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $492.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $472.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Anthem had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.16%.

ANTM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Anthem from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.