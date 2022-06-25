Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 1,352 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHGGet Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $61.13 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.23 and a one year high of $84.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average of $70.31.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

