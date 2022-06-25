Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $183.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $272.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.69.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.