Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey makes up approximately 4.3% of Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of W. P. Carey worth $8,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPC stock opened at $85.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.70. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.02 and a 52 week high of $86.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.29.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.059 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 153.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WPC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.60.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

