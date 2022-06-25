StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Given a C$8.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI – Get Rating) has been given a C$8.00 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a C$7.75 price target on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upgraded shares of StorageVault Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

CVE SVI remained flat at $C$6.42 during midday trading on Friday. 168,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 147,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a market cap of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -71.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.49. StorageVault Canada has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39.

In related news, insider Access Self Storage Inc. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.68 per share, with a total value of C$568,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 133,374,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$757,969,863.58. Also, insider StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.82 per share, with a total value of C$360,753.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 186,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,082,259.60. Insiders have purchased a total of 941,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,422,188 over the last three months.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

