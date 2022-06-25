Strong Tower Advisory Services Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,734 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,974,329 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,033,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,381 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 45,408,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,697,477,000 after acquiring an additional 217,800 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,370,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,558,000 after buying an additional 1,196,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,494,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,320,796,000 after acquiring an additional 321,333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

NYSE:MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $86.95 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.08.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $115.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.55.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.