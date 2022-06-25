Strong Tower Advisory Services Buys 955 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,872 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,400,021 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,725,000 after acquiring an additional 282,542 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 92.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 20,328 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.06.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,151 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,816. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BBY opened at $74.69 on Friday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.02.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.07%.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.