Strong Tower Advisory Services Decreases Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Strong Tower Advisory Services cut its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Lam Research were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after acquiring an additional 288,808 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after acquiring an additional 256,219 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,617,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $450.19 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $411.39 and a one year high of $731.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $475.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LRCX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $668.74.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,418.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego acquired 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.