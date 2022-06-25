Strong Tower Advisory Services Has $3.23 Million Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.7% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY opened at $78.96 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb (Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.