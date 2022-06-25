Strong Tower Advisory Services Purchases 5,127 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS stock opened at $70.86 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $66.97 and a one year high of $92.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.73% and a negative return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Cowen cut their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays upgraded Otis Worldwide from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

