Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PH. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth about $333,000. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 72.4% during the first quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $624,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH stock opened at $253.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.02. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $351.08.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

