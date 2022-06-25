Strong Tower Advisory Services Raises Stock Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the period. Unity Software comprises about 1.5% of Strong Tower Advisory Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Unity Software were worth $2,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Unity Software by 6.9% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $1,582,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 102.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luis Felipe Visoso sold 33,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total value of $1,290,298.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 324,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,372,614.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,621 shares of company stock valued at $2,619,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $145.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.64.

NYSE:U opened at $46.81 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 50.40% and a negative return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $320.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

