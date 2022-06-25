Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 3,638 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Strong Tower Advisory Services lowered its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 64.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,638 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in 3M were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $128.19 and a 1-year high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

