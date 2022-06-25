Strong Tower Advisory Services Sells 49 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Strong Tower Advisory Services decreased its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 595 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,833,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 204.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in TransDigm Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 452 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.43.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.63, for a total value of $6,205,745.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,947.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDG opened at $538.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $582.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $617.96. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $500.08 and a 1 year high of $686.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

