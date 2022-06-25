StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 129.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 173.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 19,885 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 128.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 811.7% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 52,493 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $63.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73.

