StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 122.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in American Tower by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 1,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $1,077,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,412,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Tower from €295.00 ($310.53) to €284.00 ($298.95) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on American Tower from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.21.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $6,855,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $14,147,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $261.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $251.27. The stock has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a PE ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $220.00 and a 52 week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). American Tower had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $1.43 dividend. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 98.96%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

