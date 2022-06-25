StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 123.1% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 29 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX opened at $689.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion, a PE ratio of 127.15, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $680.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $721.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $606.12 and a 1 year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at $3,436,784. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.93.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.