StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 46 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

StrongBox Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after acquiring an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 112.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 434,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $154,281,000 after acquiring an additional 229,294 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT opened at $419.04 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

