StrongBox Wealth LLC Sells 514 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.90. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

