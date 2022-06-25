Substratum 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 52.6% against the dollar. Substratum has a total market cap of $342,573.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official website is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

