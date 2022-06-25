Substratum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $342,573.25 and approximately $6.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 52.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Substratum

Substratum is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Substratum is substratum.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Substratum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

