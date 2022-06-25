SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GBX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenbrier Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $88,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,844,873.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Comstock sold 1,500 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $67,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies stock traded up $0.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,523. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.08 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The transportation company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $682.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.76 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 131.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

