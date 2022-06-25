SummerHaven Investment Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,201 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 56,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 295.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,677 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 184,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

STRL traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.68. 579,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,516. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $686.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.17 and a 12-month high of $32.14.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $410.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.80 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

