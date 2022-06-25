Swarm (SWM) Market Cap Tops $560,677.00

Swarm (SWM) traded down 19.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Swarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Swarm has a total market capitalization of $560,677.00 and $4,709.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Swarm has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,135.25 or 0.99990564 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008445 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002734 BTC.

About Swarm

Swarm is a coin. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 coins and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 coins. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm Fund is creating a market model that allows users to invest crypto assets into real assets and deploy traditional capital into real markets in a new way. With their infrastructure, investors can create and operate asset-backed tokens and participate in a composite of wealth creation. SWM is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

