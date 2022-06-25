Swing Price Hits $0.0226 on Top Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (SWING) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. Swing has a market cap of $131,412.25 and $2.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swing coin can now be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $229,028.73 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Swing

Swing (SWING) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Swing’s total supply is 5,817,819 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “SwingCoin is a cryptocurrency that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. SwingCoin is a Pow/PoS hybrid with strategic block rewards. “

Swing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

