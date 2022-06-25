Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL) Insider Acquires £250,000 in Stock

Symphony International Holdings Limited (LON:SIHL – Get Rating) insider Anil Thadani bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 50 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £250,000 ($306,222.44).

Anil Thadani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Anil Thadani bought 241,543 shares of Symphony International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £106,278.92 ($130,179.96).

Shares of LON:SIHL opened at GBX 0.49 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.52 million and a P/E ratio of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 25.56, a current ratio of 25.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Symphony International Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.45.

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

