Syscoin Trading Up 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 25th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $97.18 million and $8.69 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00028131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00269186 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004331 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 640,953,640 coins and its circulating supply is 650,071,603 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SysCoin is a proof of work based alternative crypto currency with a block time of sixty seconds and 2 billion total currency units to be produced. “

Buying and Selling Syscoin

