TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.13

TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €11.13 ($11.72) and last traded at €11.46 ($12.06), with a volume of 572270 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €11.55 ($12.16).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TEG shares. Barclays set a €16.00 ($16.84) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €27.10 ($28.53) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.26) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.72.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

