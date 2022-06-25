Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ TEDU opened at $4.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 0.07. Tarena International has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

