Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.81. 190,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 126,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.
In related news, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
