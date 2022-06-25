Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Up 7.2%

Shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) shot up 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.89 and last traded at $14.81. 190,461 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 126,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TARS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Ackermann bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Ix, Llc sold 19,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total value of $250,080.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,474,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,350,331.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TARS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 221.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 19,865 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.