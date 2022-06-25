TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Cut to Market Perform at Raymond James

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) was downgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$68.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$73.00. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy to a “sell” rating and set a C$78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. CIBC raised TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.52.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.41 on Friday, reaching C$66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,365,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966,583. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$71.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$67.73. The firm has a market cap of C$65.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.99.

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.13 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.55 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.4393319 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TC Energy news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total value of C$184,016.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, with a total value of C$33,245.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,684 shares of company stock valued at $260,005 and sold 57,480 shares valued at $4,231,619.

TC Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.