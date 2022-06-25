Ted Baker (LON:TED) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $114.18

Ted Baker Plc (LON:TED – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 114.18 ($1.40) and traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.04). Ted Baker shares last traded at GBX 86.40 ($1.06), with a volume of 949,895 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.76) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of £154.15 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.94.

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, and watches.

