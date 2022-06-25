Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TNON opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

Tenon Medical Company Profile

Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico.

