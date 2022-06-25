Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a speculative buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.
NASDAQ TNON opened at $2.58 on Tuesday. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $59.89.
Tenon Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)
