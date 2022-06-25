Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $186.88.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kalos Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 106.8% during the first quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 27.8% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 18,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $188,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 28,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $167.55 and a 200 day moving average of $175.02. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $149.10 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

