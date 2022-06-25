The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Hudson Value Partners LLC

Hudson Value Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Allstate by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,352 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in Allstate by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 172,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,986,000 after acquiring an additional 8,183 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.75.

NYSE ALL opened at $127.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $106.11 and a 52 week high of $144.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.48%.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.