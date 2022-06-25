The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.91

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.91 and traded as high as C$83.17. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 151,642 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7234911 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Joseph Walker acquired 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$59.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$54,968.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$321,233.93. Also, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,983,566.20.

About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

