The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $77.91

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$77.91 and traded as high as C$83.17. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$83.04, with a volume of 151,642 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$87.53. The firm has a market cap of C$7.17 billion and a PE ratio of 61.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.97.
The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$147.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.7234911 earnings per share for the current year.
About The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG)
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.
