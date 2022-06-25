The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 76,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in Williams Companies by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 3,402.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Williams Companies by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 419,696 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 247,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,998.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,135.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

