TheStreet Upgrades REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

Shares of REX American Resources stock opened at $83.92 on Tuesday. REX American Resources has a 1 year low of $72.06 and a 1 year high of $113.43. The firm has a market cap of $496.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.48.

REX American Resources’s stock is going to split on the morning of Monday, August 1st. The 3-1 split was announced on Monday, August 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, August 1st.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that REX American Resources will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,297 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,491 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, the company provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

