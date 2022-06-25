Theta Fuel (TFUEL) One Day Volume Hits $33.97 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. During the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $285.62 million and $33.97 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0539 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00095758 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000589 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00019240 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.01 or 0.00288641 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00053795 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00008396 BTC.

StoneDAO (SDT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001613 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

