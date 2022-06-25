THG Plc (LON:THG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 686.67 ($8.41).

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.57) target price on shares of THG in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of THG in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.12) target price on shares of THG in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of THG in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of LON:THG opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.01) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a PE ratio of -6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.79, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 128.55. THG has a 12 month low of GBX 69.64 ($0.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 687 ($8.41).

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

